PSL PREVIEW: Sekhukhune United have a lot ot prove in top flight football

JOHANNESBURG - In the coming fortnight IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you through the upcoming PSL season, club by club. Today, Mihlali Baleka takes a look at Sekhukhune United.

Coach MacDonald Makhubedu Makhubedu is no stranger in the top-flight, despite earning his stripes in the GladAfrica Championship over the years. Between 2017 and 2018, he was part of Baroka FC’s technical team structures. He worked as an assistant coach, caretaker coach and advisor.

MacDonald Makhubedu (Head Coach) of Sekhukhune United during the 2021 Nedbank Cup game between Maritzburg United and Sekhukhune United at Harry Gwala Stadium on 5 February 2021 ©Steve Haag/BackpagePix New signings Seu Ledwaba, Tumelo Matona, Kamohelo Sithole, Tshidiso Patjie. Thabo Rakhale, Vusi Mncube, Talent Chawapiwa, Nicholus Lukhubeni, Ryan de Jongh, Edwin Gyimah, Charlton Mashumba, Pogiso Mahlangu, Blessing Sarupinda, Toaster Nsabata, Mwila Phiri, Willard Katsande and Justice Chabalala. Analysis

Sekhukhune’s elevation to the top-tier division was nothing short of controversy. That they were crowned the GladAfrica Championship champions last season was through the help of the court of law after the completion of the season in June. Their January opponents Polokwane City were found guilty of contravening the Under-23 rule in the NSL handbook. As a result, City were docked all three points and awarded to Babina Noko as that ensured that they finished at the summit of the log standings with 53 points. Despite their coronation appearing to be in doubt, at first, after Royal AM dragged the matter with court cases, claiming to be the rightful champions, they prevailed in the end. In their quest to survive in the top-flight, they’ve made a whopping 17 signings.

The new additions at Babina Noko include season campaigners such as Willard Katsande, Edwin Gyimah and Thabo Rakhale. But perhaps, it’s worth a mention that one of their biggest coups is the former Lesotho national team coach Thabo Senong. Babina Noko has also released a whopping 18 players from last season. And that may spell trouble, given that teams who rock the boat, and bring in ‘the experienced players’ when they get promoted, usually find the going tough in their first season in the elite league. But he’ll feel that this is his biggest gig yet, given that the success and demise of the team will depend on him. He will, however, probably take strength from the fact that his deputy is Senong – a highly rated tactician in South African football over the past few years.

Key Players Willard Katsande Katsande is one of the most experienced players at Babina Noko. He had a decorated career at former club Kaizer Chiefs, where he made 326 appearances and won four trophies: two league titles, the Nedbank Cup and MTN8. But he’ll know that his job is cut out for him.

His role doesn’t end at being the hard nosed midfielder who is expected to cover for defence and break attacks but he’ll have to guide the youngsters in the team. After all, Katsande is a role model to many, after captaining Chiefs and the Zimbabwean national team. Thabo Rakhale Despite a promising breakthrough at Orlando Pirates, Rakhale will probably be the first to admit that his career hasn’t reached the level that many had expected him to, so far. He has been around the blocks as well, having played for Chippa United and recently Marumo Gallants.

But, perhaps, it is at Babina Noko that Rakhale can prove that he’s still got a tank to carry him for a few more seasons. After all, he’ll know that it’s no longer about doing tricks to please the crowd but he has to help the team constructively when they are attacking. Talent Chawapiwa The Zimbabwean winger was tipped to enjoy a sterling career in the top-flight, following his breakthrough at Baroka as his runs down the flanks and trickery was appealing on eye. As a result, the traditional big three were reportedly keeping tabs on his progress at the time.

Instead, Chawapiwa joined then perennial relegation candidates AmaZulu two seasons ago. But when Usuthu soared to the top under Benni McCarthy, Chawapiwa dropped in the pecking order. However, with probably less pressure at Babina Noko, he can rediscover the form he had at Baroka. Predicted position 16th