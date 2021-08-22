PSL PREVIEW: SuperSport United banking on the golden boots of Bradley Grobler
In the coming fortnight IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you through the upcoming PSL season, club by club.
Today, Herman Gibbs takes a look at SuperSport United FC.
Coach
Kaitano Tembo.
Analysis
SuperSport United have not made any moves in the transfer market because they are placing great emphasis on developing the talents at the club. They have promoted several players from the ranks of their DStv Diski Challenge squad. A lack of resources may have compounded the situation, but it has not stopped SuperSport from winning silverware in the past. On a good note, the club has resisted all efforts by bigger clubs to lure its leading players. The club has retained its players from last season, and the group has grown as a unit. The feeling at SuperSport is that the team will offer a greater challenge this season. SuperSport are aware of trends in recent seasons which see the performances dwindle towards the end when the pressure is at its greatest. SuperSport's attacking force, led by Bradley Grobler, can hurt any defence. They are known to pull the trigger from deep options. Their central midfield is solid and physically strong, and when in form, can thwart opposition sorties almost as soon as it starts. SuperSport were one of the stronger teams on counter-attack last season, and they have defenders who can contribute when penetrating opposition lines. They have, however, often exposed themselves at the back, and punished when playing pressing too high.
Key players
Sipho Mbule
The 23-year-old midfielder made his debut in 2017 and was in the team that played in the Confederation Cup final in 2017. Since then, his game has blossomed.
Teboho Mokoena
He has made over 100 appearances for SuperSport after making his debut in 2016. He was one of the leading defensive midfielders in the PSL last season and won the 'PSL Goal of the Season' award.
Bradley Grobler
Last season's Golden Boot winner is a prolific goalscorer. He is a constant threat in the opposition goalmouth, and if left unmarked is the ultimate goalmouth predator.
Prediction
7
Last season
5
