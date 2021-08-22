PSL PREVIEW: SuperSport United banking on the golden boots of Bradley Grobler

SuperSport United have not made any moves in the transfer market because they are placing great emphasis on developing the talents at the club. They have promoted several players from the ranks of their DStv Diski Challenge squad. A lack of resources may have compounded the situation, but it has not stopped SuperSport from winning silverware in the past. On a good note, the club has resisted all efforts by bigger clubs to lure its leading players. The club has retained its players from last season, and the group has grown as a unit. The feeling at SuperSport is that the team will offer a greater challenge this season. SuperSport are aware of trends in recent seasons which see the performances dwindle towards the end when the pressure is at its greatest. SuperSport's attacking force, led by Bradley Grobler, can hurt any defence. They are known to pull the trigger from deep options. Their central midfield is solid and physically strong, and when in form, can thwart opposition sorties almost as soon as it starts. SuperSport were one of the stronger teams on counter-attack last season, and they have defenders who can contribute when penetrating opposition lines. They have, however, often exposed themselves at the back, and punished when playing pressing too high.

Key players

Sipho Mbule