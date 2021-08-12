PSL PREVIEW: TS Galaxy looking for another decent PSL season

PSL Preview No 4: TS Galaxy In the coming fortnight IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you through the upcoming PSL season, club by club.

Today, Eshlin Vedan takes a look at TS Galaxy. Coach Owen Da Gama. The 59-year-old is an experienced PSL mentor and while he does not have the most decorated CV, Da Gama is fully aware of the ins and outs of South African football.

Owen da Gama of TS Galaxy. Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo via BackpagePix New signings Vasilije Kolak, Igor Makitan, Sinethemba Mngomezulu, Chidi Kwem Analysis Analysis

TS Galaxy had a decent first season in the DStv Premiership last term, finishing ninth and narrowly missing out on a place in the MTN 8 competition.The Rockets have had a good off-season. They released veterans Mbulelo Wambi,Felix Badenhorst, Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Bevan Fransman. While the senior campaigners provided invaluable experience last season, they have to base their core around young players if they want to do better. Myer Bevan has joined New Zealand club Auckland City, while Xolani Maholo was also released. Galaxy held their own in the top flight last season and never looked like a team that would be threatened with relegation. They will aim to continue playing entertaining football this season while also getting better as a unit. Key players

Ethan Brooks The defensive midfielder was a revelation for the Rockets last season. He never looked out of place in the top flight despite still being a raw product and was rewarded for his efforts with a call-up to the Bafana Bafana side that won the Cosafa Cup during the off season. Brooks will be looking to take his game to an even higher level this campaign. Marlon Heugh

The goalkeeper made several eye-catching saves for Galaxy last season. While Galaxy will not win the league, they need to ensure that they take away points from the big guns of South African football as much as possible if they want to attain a top-eight finish. For that to happen, Heugh will need to make crucial saves again. Chidi Kwem The Rockets have roped in former Chippa United striker Kwem and he will be expected to lead the line for Galaxy this season. The Nigerian has the potential to be a prolific scorer on the basis of some breathtaking goals struck for Chippa last season. With proper service, he will hope to achieve a higher level of consistency this season as he is capable of being a contender for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot.

Augustine Chidi Kwem during his time at Chippa United. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix Predicted position 7th Last season: