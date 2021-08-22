PSL PREVIEW: What can we expect from Marumo Gallants?

Analysis

The Polokwane-based Marumo Gallants had a dramatically bittersweet season which saw them fighting desperately to avoid relegation but then went on to win, against all odds, the Nedbank Cup. The club, formerly known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), initially bought the Premiership franchise from Bidvest Wits. As Nedbank Cup champions they will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup this season. Marumo has shown a measure of ambition and have signed Frenchman Migné. Over the past eight years, Migné has held down coaching positions in Africa and will be well equipped to prepare Marumo for their African safari. Marumo have also done well to appoint Jean-Francois Losciuto of Belgium as an assistant. He has coached for over a decade and has worked extensively in Africa. Marumo has off-loaded several members of last year's playing staff and to date have might nine signings. Interestingly, many of the players are from Europe and if Migné finds specific roles for the new players, they could be a vastly improved side this season. There is also an interesting appointment on the support staff where Mamelodi Sundowns legend and ex-assistant coach Harris Chueu has been named as the technical director. Marumo will have a hectic start to the Premiership as they start off against Polokwane rivals Baroka and then four days later against Pirates.

Dr Abram Sello, Chairman of Marumo Gallants. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Key players