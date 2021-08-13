PSL PREVIEW: Will Baroka be relegation candidates again?

JOHANNESBURG - In the coming fortnight IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you through the upcoming PSL season, club by club. Today, Mihlali Baleka takes a look at Baroka FC.

Analysis Since their promotion to the elite league six years ago, it had become a norm to tip Baroka to finish as one of the relegation candidates come the end of the season. But they tore up the script last campaign to impressively finish 10th. Club chairman Khurushi Mphahlele hit the nail on the head by appointing one of the longest serving members of the technical team, Matsimela Thoka, as the coach from the start of the season. This was an appointment that Thoka didn’t take for granted. He challenged his troops to believe that they could beat any team.

Coach: Matsimela Thoka Thoka is not your modern coach. He believes in defensive and counter-attacking football. But that hasn’t stopped his team from claiming major scalps since being in charge. And this could be based on the fact that the players have worked with him for some time. He’s served as a deputy to a number of different coaches at the club. And with the club not having the deepest of pockets, Thoka has made good utilisation of the development graduates such as Makgopa who’s now a wanted man in local football. Matsimela Thoka coach of Baroka. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix New signings

Bayzel Goldstone, Athenkosi Dlala, Sydney Malivha, Akani Chauke, Train Mokhabi, Sekela Sithole, Bennet Bobete and Tshegofatso Bosega. Key players Evidence Makgopa

Makgopa is the youngest hot property in the top flight after being crowned the Young Player of the Season last term. His scoring prowess and runs up front also saw him bag two debut goals for the senior national team and a solo goal for the Under-23 Olympics team. Given that this will be his third professional season, the 21-year-old will be eager to prove that he’s matured and ready to take his game up a notch. Evidence Makgopa will be key for Baroka. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Oscarine Masuluke

Since returning to the club last year, after apologising for drinking while in camp in 2018, the 2016 Fifa Puskas award finalist has been a breath of fresh air for Baroka’s defence. He has owned the goalkeeping position, dethroning Elvis Chipezeze as the No 1. Gerald Phiri jun Known as one of the best set-piece specialists in the top flight, Phiri didn’t have the finest of outings last season. As a result, he was stripped of the captaincy. But there’ll be no better time for him to revive his form than next campaign under Thoka.

Having played for the defunct Bidvest Wits, the Malawian will be eager to return to Gauteng and play for the big three some day. Predicted position Ninth