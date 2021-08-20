PSL PREVIEW: Will Mamelodi Sundowns be the team to beat this season?

JOHANNESBURG - As the countdown to the upcoming PSL season gets closer, IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you each team club by club. Today, Mihlali Baleka takes a look at champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coach: Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena After the abrupt resignation of Pitso Mosimane last year, the duo were roped in as joint coaches – having been the former’s deputies for quite some time. Their job was cut out for them, given the big shoes that they had to fill after Mosimane’s illustrious reign. But they aced their roles to the tee, guiding Sundowns to a record fourth successive league crown, and MTN8 semi-final so far this season.

Rhulani Mokwena Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 Launch on 18 August 2021 at FNB Stadium / Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackapagePix New signings Divine Lunga, Thabiso Kutumela, Sifiso Ngobeni, Grant Kekana, Neo Maema and Pavol Safranko. Analysis

Sundowns have been the most successful team in the land over the last eight years, winning multiple titles, including six league crowns and the CAF Champions League, with a squad that keeps on evolving. After the departure of former coach Mosimane last year, some members of the football fraternity insisted that this was the end of a golden era, not only for “Jingles” but for the club as well. But Sundowns didn’t drop their guard as they again won the league last term. This came after the astute coaching prowess of the three wisemen – co-coaches Mokwena and Mngqithi, and senior coach Steve Komphela. The trio may differ in their coaching styles but that’s what makes them a formidable unit.

But the trio will know that this season they will be tested. Sundowns might have kept the bulk of the squad, but other clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their squad in their bid to knock the champions off their perch. Key players Peter Shalulile

The Namibian striker is already off the mark in the new season, scoring against Chiefs in the MTN8 quarter-final. Last season, he walked away with the Footballer of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season. And that's why he’ll be eager to defend his crowns this term. That won’t come on a silver platter for Shalulile as he’ll know that his tendency to miss sitters has let him down in the past. But with the right support from Themba Zwane and Thabiso Kutumela up front, there’s nothing stopping Shalulile from improving. Themba Zwane

The reigning Midfielder of the Season scored a beauty against Chiefs, proving that while form is temporary, class is permanent. Many had tipped Zwane to defend the Footballer of the Season crown last term, but he lost it due to inconsistency. The new season offers him another chance to try again though. Denis Onyango It is often said that goalkeepers age like fine wine. And Onyango hasn’t been any different to that notion. As a result, he was an integral figure for the Brazilians in their championship winning campaign last term, keeping 15 clean sheets in 25 matches.

Predicted finish 1st Last season’s finish