PSL PREVIEW: Will the Dube Birds fly high again
CAPE TOWN - In the coming fortnight IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you through the upcoming PSL season, club by club. Today, Herman Gibbs takes a look at Swallows FC.
Coach: Brandon Truter
New Signings
Tebogo Langerman, Mwape Musonda, Khethukuthula Ndlovu, Thandani Ntshumayelo, Yagan Sasman, Given Thibedi, Katlego Mohamme, Mwape Musonda, Jody February, Keletso Makgalwa
Analysis
Swallows surprised all and sundry in their return to the top-flight when they hogged the limelight for at least for the first half of last season with a marathon unbeaten run. Eventually, they finished with a record 20 draws in a 30-match season and suffered only two defeats, which was just one more than the champions Mamelodi Sundowns. They were even considered title contenders at one stage, which is quite unusual for a club that had been freshly promoted. Their biggest challenge this season will be dealing with the dreaded “second season syndrome”, but their feisty 45-year-old coach Brandon Truter is adamant the club will not entertain such thoughts.
Swallows have also changed policy this season too by signing a raft of players instead of agreeing to several loan agreements. The club’s management feels that they are no longer in the business of developing players for other clubs. They have opted to polish their own marbles with the eye on the future.
The team has traded heavily on commitment and endeavour and that was evident last season when they staged several “smash and grab” draws or wins with goals in the final minutes. With greater depth and more quality in their squad this season, anything is possible for the Dube Birds.
Key Players
Ruzaigh Gamildien
The 32-year-old striker showed Kaizer Chiefs exactly what they are missing out on the opening weekend of the new season when he struck a classy brace to send defending champions Orlando Pirates packing in their MTN8 quarter-final. Full focused on staying at the Dube Birds now, Swallows can expect Gamieldien to improve on his 11-goal haul from last season.
Yagan Sasman
The 25-year-old will help address a weakness that showed up in Swallows’ rearguard last season. The left-footed Sasman, who joined from Chiefs, will bring experience and calmness to a team that can be erratic.
Tebogo Langerman
After 10 seasons at Sundowns, having won six league titles, the celebrated defender has embarked on a new challenge at Swallows. The veteran is an ideal acquisition and will prove his worth when the team deals with pressure spells.
Predicted position
9th
Last season
6th
