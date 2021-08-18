PSL PREVIEW: Will the Dube Birds fly high again

Swallows surprised all and sundry in their return to the top-flight when they hogged the limelight for at least for the first half of last season with a marathon unbeaten run. Eventually, they finished with a record 20 draws in a 30-match season and suffered only two defeats, which was just one more than the champions Mamelodi Sundowns. They were even considered title contenders at one stage, which is quite unusual for a club that had been freshly promoted. Their biggest challenge this season will be dealing with the dreaded “second season syndrome”, but their feisty 45-year-old coach Brandon Truter is adamant the club will not entertain such thoughts.

Swallows have also changed policy this season too by signing a raft of players instead of agreeing to several loan agreements. The club’s management feels that they are no longer in the business of developing players for other clubs. They have opted to polish their own marbles with the eye on the future.

The team has traded heavily on commitment and endeavour and that was evident last season when they staged several “smash and grab” draws or wins with goals in the final minutes. With greater depth and more quality in their squad this season, anything is possible for the Dube Birds.