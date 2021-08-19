PSL PREVIEWS: Golden Arrows will be hoping to exceed expectations again

IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you through the upcoming PSL season club by club. Today, Eshlin Vedan takes a look at Golden Arrows.

Coach: Lehlohonolo Seema Seema had a less than ideal 2020/21 season. He was sacked twice by Chippa United and Black Leopards respectively before dramatically returning to Chippa and helping them win the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs to retain their place in the top-flight this season. Seema will be looking to prove that he is not a journeyman now that he is in a more stable environment. This season could potentially define his career. Lehlohonolo Seema, coach of Golden Arrows. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix New Signings

Themba Mantshiyane, Andile Fikizolo, Siyabonga Mbatha, Nqobeko Dlamini, Simo Mbhele, Sbonelo Cele, Ntsikelelo Nxadi, Saziso Magawana, Thubelihle Magubane, Bongumusa Nkosi, Sazi Gumbi. Analysis Golden Arrows have always been a team that has relied on a youthful policy to get them through. The club never spends big in the transfer market and instead focuses on developing their young talent into quality players.

The Durban-based team exceeded expectations last season as they finished fourth in the league, narrowly missing out on third spot and a place in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup. Former Arrows mentor Mandla Ncikazi drew praise for the way he led his troops in a father-like manner. With Ncikazi, though, now having departed for Orlando Pirates, it remains to be seen whether Abafana Bes’thende’s new boss Seema will be able to carry on the momentum from last season. Arrows have also had to release influential defender Divine Lunga to Sundowns, while Gladwin Shitolo has returned to Pirates. Zolani Nkombelo has joined TS Galaxy, while Danny Phiri and Edmore Sibanda are no longer with the club.

Key Players Sifiso Mlungwana Mlungwana was a real bright spark for Arrows last season. The former rugby fullback played every single minute of last season, in what was his debut season in the top-flight. He will be looking to maintain his sharp reflexes, but one aspect of his game that he needs to work on is his distribution due to only learning to kick the ball off the ground recently.

Trevor Mathiane The 32-year-old is a key leader within the Arrows dressing room. He has been on the books of the club since 2013 which is an eternity in footballing terms. Mathiane will not only need to marshal the defence of the team on the field but he will need to help guide the young players in the team off it. Trevor Matome Mathiane of Golden Arrows. Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo via BackpagePix Pule Mmodi

Mmodi was a first-team regular for Arrows last season and that will probably be the case this season. He is capable of scoring some screamers against the run of play but must start scoring more regularly. Predicted Position 10th