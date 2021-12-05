PSL Prosector Nande Becker quits — reports

Becker is an Attorney with nearly four decades of experience and has been the PSL’s prosecutor since January 2013.

A source from within the PSL confirmed that Becker has resigned while also taking a swipe at him.

“Yes, the PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has quit. Nobody in the PSL is happy with this guy. He is an absolute bully and the bottom line is that he resigned,” said the source.

The PSL currently faces several complicated legal situations and it remains to be seen whether this played a role in Becker resigning. Among these include Royal AM’s case to be declared winners of the GladAfrica Championship last season and the latest debacle where Kaizer Chiefs forfeited their game against Cape Town City claiming that there was a Covid outbreak within their squad.