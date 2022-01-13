PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu clears air on Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows matters

Durban - The Premier Soccer League’s newly- reinstated prosecutor, Zola Majavu has revealed that Kaizer Chiefs will be charged for their failure to fulfil two of their December fixtures and will appear before the league’s Disciplinary Committee on January 21. Majavu has now confirmed the charges initially laid by the PSL against Kaizer Chiefs have also been upheld by the National Soccer League Executive Committee (NSL).

“Kaizer Chiefs Football Club have been charged in relation with their non-fulfilment of their two fixtures as a result of the allegations that most of their players had tested positive [for Covid-19],” he said. “That case has also been enrolled for hearing on the 21st of January at 16:00.” The Glamour Boys rounded off 2021 in unfortunate and controversial fashion as an outbreak of Covid-19 infections wreaked havoc through the Amakhosi ranks and forced a shutdown of their Naturena training village.

Chiefs thereafter issued a letter to the PSL, requesting that all five of their December fixtures be postponed with the Soweto based side unable to field a side for their games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows. Weeks after these requests were submitted, followed by a shuffle in the PSL’s legal department, the league announced that Chiefs’ request was denied, but that was promptly rebutted with a Chiefs appeal that took the matter to the hands of the NSL’s Executive Committee.

