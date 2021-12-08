PSL refuse to provide update on Kaizer Chiefs’ game against Golden Arrows

Durban — No one at the PSL is willing to say anything regarding the status of Kaizer Chiefs’ match against Golden Arrows, which is meant to be played on Wednesday evening. The Soweto giants released a statement on Tuesday saying they were unable to field a side as the Covid-19 outbreak within the club had worsened.

Since the statement was released on Tuesday, the PSL has remained silent on the issue. According to the PSL’s website, the game is going on, but will instead kick off at 19:30 instead of 17:30. This has created confusion. It is currently uncertain as to whether Golden Arrows will pitch up for the game at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal, just as Cape Town City did for their clash at FNB on the weekend. A source within the PSL told IOL Sport that no update can be given at the time of writing.

Kaizer Chiefs released a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming that they do not plan to contest the game. Amakhosi said that the Covid-19 outbreak within their squad which caused them to not turn up for their game against Cape Town City last weekend, had worsened.

“Following further consultations with the medical department and management regarding the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak that occurred at the Kaizer Chiefs Village last week, Kaizer Chiefs is unable to travel for the scheduled league match against Lamontville Golden Arrows, scheduled for Wednesday, 8 December at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban,” read the statement released on Kaizer Chiefs’ website. The statement also added that Chiefs have asked for all of their remaining fixtures in December to be postponed so that they can focus on getting their squad back to full strength. “In a concerted effort to restore the Village to an environment safe enough to be re-opened as soon as reasonably possible, the Club performed more Covid-19 tests on the available senior and junior teams’ players, members of the technical team and support staff on Monday morning. Sadly, the test results revealed that the outbreak of Covid-19 that initially motivated Kaizer Chiefs to put in a request for postponement of matches had spread further within the camp” added the statement.