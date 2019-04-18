“Personally, I am not inspired by the league this year,” said Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Photo: BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League says they have made “every effort” to accommodate Mamelodi Sundowns’ fixtures following Masandawana’s progression in the Caf Champions League. Pitso Mosimane’s team advanced to the semi-finals after beating Al Ahly 5-1 on aggregate last Saturday, but had to travel back from Egypt to face SuperSport United in a league encounter on Wednesday.

Sundowns lost the Tshwane Derby 2-0, which means that they are stuck in third place on 44 points, six behind leaders Orlando Pirates – although they have two games in hand.

Adding to Mosimane’s frustration ahead of the Loftus Versfeld defeat to SuperSport was the fact that the PSL have yet to hand down a sanction on defender Wayne Arendse’s ineligibility in a match last October against Wits.

The Sundowns boss even referenced a column written by IOL Sport’s soccer journalist Minenhle Mkhize, entitled ‘It is high time for the PSL to hire full-time prosecutors’.

“It’s just a little bit different emotionally being back to the PSL, especially for me because you don’t know how many points you have in the bag. This thing (the case) takes so long – you can’t fight when you don’t know the ammunition that you have,” Mosimane told SuperSport before the SuperSport match.

“I don’t want to pass on a negative message… but personally, I am not inspired by the league this year. Win or lose, it’s complicated. Last year… was the Ajax story, which also took very long, until the end.

“When you’ve got the trophy at the end, then (you know you’ve done it). I’m not saying Wayne Arendse is guilty or not – rules are rules, but deal with it as quickly as possible.

“There’s a lot of mixed feelings. I read today in the newspaper by Minenhle from The Star, he wrote an article – what an article he wrote!

“But I don’t want to go there. It’s not my space, it’s Minenhle’s opinion.”

The PSL responded on Thursday.

“After last night’s Absa Premiership fixture between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, certain regrettable comments were made.

“The League does not generally comment on matters such as these, which must be dealt with responsibly and with the affected persons.

“One aspect that must be clarified relates to the congested fixture list faced by Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The congestion faced is the result of Mamelodi Sundowns continental success, which is to be celebrated. The League has however made every effort to accommodate Mamelodi Sundowns in very difficult circumstances.

“The remaining Mamelodi Sundowns fixtures are on dates and times provided by the club in a proposal of the 25th of March 2019, which is attached and was accepted by the League.”

Sundowns are next in action on Saturday against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane (3pm kickoff).

