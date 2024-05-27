PSL should intervene in Rulani Mokwena, Sead Ramovic drama, says Gavin Hunt

By Mthobisi Nozulela
SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has suggested that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) should intervene to end the long-running feud between coaches Sead Ramovic and Rulani Mokwena.
Speaking after his side's 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Hunt said the feud can’t be allowed to carry on any further.
“I do think the league should get involved. Something should happen here. You can’t let these things go on,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs coach.
“It ‘s a reflection of your sponsorships and these types of things, it does not look like one of them is going to give in. There is nothing wrong with having a rivalry and you don’t even have to shake hands with the guy, you don’t have to talk to the guy, but there’s got to be a respect around these things,” Hunt continued.
🎙️ Gavin Hunt:— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) May 26, 2024
“Mourinho doesn’t like Pep but there’s a certain level of respect.”#DStvPrem | @iDiskiTimes pic.twitter.com/NdLbhN8FWn
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena and his TS Galaxy counterpart Ramovic have been engaged in a bitter feud for well over a year with the two tacticians casually trading blows via the media.
However, tensions boiled over last Tuesday when the South African Police Service had to get involved after the two teams’ benches clashed during a DStv Premiership game.
Things have since taken a turn for the worst of late with The Rockets and Ramovic taking the Sundowns mentor to court over comments he made in April in which he alleged that the Galaxy coach, along with his players, had conspired to injure Bongani Zungu.
In a previous encounter between these two sides, Zungu nearly brought veteran striker Bernard Parker’s career to an end when a rash challenge landed the former Kaizer Chiefs man in hospital.
IOL Sport