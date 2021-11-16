PSL slap AmaZulu, Benni with hefty fines, Cape Town City's Makola still on DC radar

And the Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola who pushed a match official at the end of the MTN8 final at Loftus last month is still on the DC's radar. Punishment will be meted out at a later date.

Cape Town – The Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Premier Soccer League's has come down hard on defaulting AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants after their recent match was aborted and replayed a day later.

Both AmaZulu and Gallants were held accountable for the debacle following a clash of jersey colours. Usually, in the case of a clash of colours, the visiting team will change into their away strip. The PSL handbook that contains the competition's rules says the visiting team should make a phone call ahead of matchday to ascertain the colours of the home's team's kit.

AmaZulu and Gallants will each pay a fine of R500 000 for wearing an almost identical kit. In addition, they share the costs of replaying the match.

AmaZulu's coach Benni McCarthy was fined for an offending post-match comment regarding the match referee and AmaZulu was also fined for failing to keep their man in check, despite DC warnings in the past. McCarthy copped a fine of R200,000, with R150,000 suspended.