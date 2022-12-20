PSL teams can learn from Qatar's global showpiece

Johannesburg — PSL supporters should use their Christmas family gatherings to reminisce fondly about everything regarding the recent Fifa World Cup because they’ll soon be back to reality. The global event had everything - from Cristiano Ronaldo weeping in agony after Portugal’s early exit, to Lionel Messi’s tears of joy as he held the trophy aloft.

Argentina beat France in the final in Lusail Stadium as Messi became a world champion, entered the upper echelons of world football to be considered one of the greats alongside Diego Maradona and Pele. The Africans also rewrote the history books as Morocco beat the odds to become the first nation from the continent to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament. But with Bafana Bafana failing to qualify for the event yet again, South Africa fans had to watch from the comfort of their homes, under the constant threat of loadshedding, while supporting other nations.

Moreover, South Africa’s only representatives in Qatar were either officials or referees with no player called-up from any PSL clubs to represent their national teams.

ALSO READ: Mihlali Baleka’s top five matches at the Qatar World Cup Sure, the thought of coming the back from a tournament that brought thrills and spills to a league that is an one horse title race, could be discouraging for the South African football-loving fraternity; and that is why the 32 teams across the PSL must ensure that they learn from the showpiece event heading back into domestic matters next week. Champions Mamelodi Sundowns are pulling away from their counterparts and are on top of the standings with 28 points and possess a six-point lead. That gap could be extended on Friday next week if they beat Orlando Pirates, who recently conquered the Brazilians in the semi-finals of the MTN8.

Pirates are eager to prove that winning the MTN8 wasn't a fluke, and that's why they'll want to repeat the win over Downs on December 30 and push for the league title. It could be a cracker, but it could also be a complete dud. Here's hoping for the former ...