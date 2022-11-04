PSL throw the book at Orlando Pirates for pitch invasion against Mamelodi Sundowns

Johannesburg - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Soweto giants Orlando Pirates for their fans' pitch invasion following their victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in their MTN8 semi-final on October 22. PSL prosecutor, Zola Majavu confirmed on Friday morning that the football governing body has moved to punish the Buccaneers for their supporter's improper conduct.

"I can confirm that Orlando Pirates Football Club has been charged for spectator behaviour arising from the pitch invasion from the semi-final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and themselves,” he said in a statement. “They will appear before the PSL DC on the 14th of November at 10:30. Thereafter I will update you with further outcomes of those proceedings.”

Majavu and his team have had to deal with a similar case in recent weeks, charging the visiting side as opposed to the hosts who are normally handed the responsibility of security personnel. From the available video footage of the scenes at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, many of the unruly fans were sporting Pirates' colours, that could've been the reasoning behind the visiting club being charged and not the home side Sundowns in this case.

The match itself was a spectacle and will go down in the history of the MTN8's greatest matches of all time, and the support afforded to both on the day complemented the action on the pitch. Following the final whistle, however, Pirates fans could not contain their excitement and invaded the field in their thousands, throwing the league into disrepute and continuing a nervy trend in the local game. @ScribeSmiso

