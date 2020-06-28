PSL to decide on Tuesday on league restart

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) will decide on Tuesday as to when will the local season end and where.

Independent Media has been reliably informed that the local season which includes two divisions is set to be completed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

But at this stage it is not yet decided which province will host which division. Acting PSL Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mato Madlala stated that they will be meeting with their Board of Governors (BOG) next week.

"We have a BOG meeting on Tuesday. The matter of sending the letter to Fifa and where are we going to finish is on the agenda. We also have to discuss the start of the new season also. Time is not on our side. Our wish is that the PSL and the GladAfrica must start simultaneously. We don't have time, so we can't start and left others behind. All the divisions must finish at the same time so that we can commence the play-off," Madlala explained.

The PSL need to indicate to Fifa by the end of this month about their plans to finish the local season.