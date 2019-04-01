Sinethemba Jantjie (left) in action for Free State Stars in his last Premiership match against AmaZulu on March 16 at Goble Park in Bethlehem. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League has announced that a moment of silence will be observed at all matches this week for the late Free State Stars midfielder Sinethemba Jantjie. The 30-year-old Jantjie passed away in the early hours of Monday morning in a car accident.

The winger was due to join Wits next season, having signed a pre-contract with Gavin Hunt’s team.

“The PSL will observe a moment of silence for the late Free State Stars player Sinethemba Jantjie. The moment of silence will apply at all Absa Premiership, National First Division and MultiChoice Diski Shield fixtures from today until Sunday,” the PSL stated on their Twitter feed.

Jantjie’s last Premiership match for Ea Lla Koto was on March 16, when he started in a 4-1 win over AmaZulu at Goble Park in Bethlehem.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Free State Stars midfielder Sinethemba Jantjie. Mr. Jantjie passed away in the early hours of the morning when his car was involved in an accident,” Free State Stars said on their website.

“The club plans to meet with Jantjie’s family, after which they will give further details of the funeral and memorial arrangements.

“Jantjie was a late bloomer in the PSL, making his debut in his late 20s in 2016/17. He was a regular starter for Stars, and his good form caught the eye of Gavin Hunt at Bidvest Wits, who had signed him on a pre-contract for next season.”

Jantjie hailed from Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape, and had first made his name at Mbombela United before joining Free State Stars.





