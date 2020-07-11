PSL to resume on July 18, Gauteng to host all matches

CAPE TOWN – The PSL season will resume next Saturday and all matches will be played across Gauteng.

The Premier Soccer League season was one of a handful of competitions across the globe that was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and football authorities in the country have been working alongside the government to find the best conditions to return to play.

Training venues for the remainder of the football season are also all in Johannesburg. They are: Marks Park, Wanderers, St Stithians, Fourways High School, Johannesburg Stadium, Ruimsig Stadium, Auckland Park Bunting Campus, and Chris Hani Stadium.

Games will be played across the various stadiums in the city such as the FNB Stadium, Orlando Stadium, Ellis Park, Bidvest Stadium, Dobsonville Stadium, Rand Stadium, Makhulong Stadium, Loftus Verseld, Lucas Moripe Stadium, University of Pretoria Stadium and Tsakane Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs currently sit at the top of the league table, with champions Mamelodi Sundowns four points behind with a game in hand.