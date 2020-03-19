PSL upholds earlier decision to suspend Premiership

CAPE TOWN – The Premier Soccer league (PSL) Board of Governors has decided to uphold an earlier decision to suspend the Absa Premiership.

This decision comes in the wake of national sport bodies’ reaction to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Monday afternoon announced the suspension of all midweek and weekend league matches. Following Thursday’s PSL Board of Governors meeting, the board upheld Monday’s decision to suspend the Absa Premiership.

Khoza said that the League hopes to conclude the season by 30 June.

"We initially said that we will complete the season by no later than 30 June, but we shall remain flexible. We will take all possible measures in line with State President and national government," Khoza commented.