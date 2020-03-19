PSL upholds earlier decision to suspend Premiership
CAPE TOWN – The Premier Soccer league (PSL) Board of Governors has decided to uphold an earlier decision to suspend the Absa Premiership.
This decision comes in the wake of national sport bodies’ reaction to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Monday afternoon announced the suspension of all midweek and weekend league matches. Following Thursday’s PSL Board of Governors meeting, the board upheld Monday’s decision to suspend the Absa Premiership.
Khoza said that the League hopes to conclude the season by 30 June.
"We initially said that we will complete the season by no later than 30 June, but we shall remain flexible. We will take all possible measures in line with State President and national government," Khoza commented.
PSL Board of Governors Media Statement: pic.twitter.com/STCdtPUhHe— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) March 19, 2020
In a press release following the meeting, the PSL stated:
“The NSL values the lives of all our people. We view the health and safety of our players, staff and stakeholders as paramount.
Whilst our intention is to complete the season by no later than 30th of June 2020, because of the existing uncertainties in our country we shall remain flexible.
The Board of Governors has mandated the Executive Committee and the appointed Task Team to take all possible measures to ensure that the NSL’s league resume in compliance with the directives issued by the State President with the support and alignment of the national Government.”
Sport Reporter