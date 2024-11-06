PSL WRAP: Sundowns avenge earlier loss to Polokwane City, while Stellenbosch FC drop points against TS Galaxy

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns closed the gap behind league leaders Orlando Pirates to three points after beating Polokwane City 2-0 in their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Wednesday night. In winning Wednesday’s game Sundowns avenged an earlier defeat in the league to Rise and Shine that saw them lose ground to Pirates in the early stages of the title race.

Kutlwano Letlhaku, another of South African football’s impressive teenagers, was the hero on the night with a well taken brace. The DDC graduates have been cooking this season 🤌



Kutlwano Letlhaku leads Sundowns' revenge ✅



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc@Betway_za pic.twitter.com/IcpBhd2v7J — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 6, 2024

The 18-year-old Letlhaku put Sundowns ahead a little before the half hour mark when he collected a pass from Arthur Sales, turned the defence and fired the ball in Manuel Sapunga’s goal. Early in the second half, he nearly added his second, but missed the target when he could not direct his shot goalwards. However, his second goal eventually came in the 70th minute when he once again linked up with Sales. The Brazilian stole the ball off Marks Munyai and fed it to the teenager who was left with a simple finish.

At the other end, Hlayisi Chauke missed Polokwane City’s best chance of the game when put the ball wide of a beaten Ronwen Williams after some good work down the right hand flank by Bonginkosi Dlamini. In the end, Sundowns walked away from the encounter with all three points to move closer to Pirates at the top of the league. Polokwane, who have started the season well, remain in third place. Stellenbosch drop crucial points at home At the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, Stellenbosch FC missed an opportunity to go third in the league when they were held by TS Galaxy.