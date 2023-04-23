PSL’s withdrawal from Safa congress ‘not a blow’, says Tebogo Motlanthe

Johannesburg — Safa chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe says the association’s indaba and ordinary congresses will go ahead as scheduled despite the PSL’s withdrawal. In a statement issued on Thursday, the PSL said they had received the agenda of the congresses and the executive committee, and decided they’ll boycott the three-day congresses at Emperors Palace this weekend.

While Safa says it is shocked by the special member’s decision, they will continue with their plans and agenda items since Fifa and CAF officials are attending the congresses. “It’s not a blow. The (Safa) members are here, Fifa and CAF are here. If there are decisions that need to be taken, they’ll be taken,” Motlanthe said after a national executive committee meeting on Friday. It was reported this week that Safa wanted to propose that the club licensing regulations be implemented, as directed by CAF. The regulations include the appointment of qualified coaches by the league clubs, while Safa wants elite and NFD clubs to appoint coaches with CAF A and B licences.

Motlanthe said he didn’t think this was the reason why the PSL decided not to attend. “It was very clear, (they said) ‘after having gone through the agenda’. So I think the issues are around the agenda, so to make any external factors would be unfortunate and jumping the gun. But we’ll write to the league and we’ll get a response (from them) saying ‘these are the issues’. I do believe that there’s always a way of finding each other,” said Motlanthe. @Mihlalibaleka