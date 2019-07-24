Absa Premiership Goal of the Season is Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates during the PSL Awards. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Having been one of the standout performers who helped inspire Orlando Pirates to the runners-up spot in the Premiership last term, Vincent Pule is banking on making an improved contribution to the Buccaneers next season. Such was Pule’s impact that an uninformed observer would not have been able to tell that he was in his first season with the Sea Robbers, having joined them following impressive exploits for Bidvest Wits.

Under the guidance of astute coach Micho Sredojevic, 27-year-old left-footer Pule became an integral part of the team. He made 32 domestic appearances, scored nine goals and had five assists.

“I think this season I just have to improve,” Pule stated. “Every player wants to be a better player and person each season. I know I have to work harder than last season and everything will be great.”

Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Despite the urge to inspire Bucs to greater heights in the 2019/20 season starting early next month, Pule concedes he won’t put strain on himself chasing targets.

“I said to the other guys that I just have to improve and get better every season. (But) I don’t want to put myself under pressure.”

Pirates may have ended last season without silverware, but Pule and teammate Thembinkosi Lorch scooped top individual accolades at the Premier Soccer League awards.

Pule’s goal against Polokwane City in the final match of the campaign was voted as the Goal of the Season by the public, while Lorch bagged Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards.

Before Pule and Co get their new PSL season underway against Bloemfontein Celtic on August 3, Pirates face arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“As Pirates, we just have to focus on us. We do better when we focus on our game model,” said Pule.

“But I think it will be a great game (the derby).”

