CAPE TOWN – Roland Putsche wants to score more goals for Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season and gets the chance today to grab his third when his side entertain Free State Stars at the Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm kickoff). The 27-year-old Austrian doubled his tally in the last game against Baroka FC last Saturday that ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

He delivered a telling performance in the heart of the midfield and was named Man of the Match.

“First and foremost, I was not happy with the result,” said Putsche. “We had two thirds of the possession and ended up having the same amount of shots on goal as them. But I was happy to score again after an earlier missed opportunity.”

Putsche is one who preaches consistency and admits he’s been off the boil of late.

“I was not playing well for a few games and needed to show my best side, and I think I did that against Baroka.

“Goals are not my primary responsibility. As a central midfielder, my role is to be one of the link men between the defenders and strikers that includes the wingers.

“But if I have a chance to be in a scoring position then I’m going to have a pot. My target is five goals which is the benchmark for my position, so three to go and there are 14 games left to get them.”

City assistant coach Vasili Manousakis was chuffed with Putsche’s latest effort.

“He’s always been a leader in the team and we saw the old Roland on Saturday,” he said. “It was an unbelievable performance the way he bossed the midfield from box to box and he’s carried on training like that this week.

“To have him chipping in with goals with the others is always a big plus. We’ve told him he’s now set the bar and we want him to carry on from where he left off,” added Manousakis.

Putsche has been with the club since its formation in 2016.

It remains to be seen whether his contract will be renewed at the end of the season.

“I’ve been in the professional ranks since a 17-year-old and may be getting a bit on the old side,” quipped Putche.

“I have loved my time here with club, learned a lot, and working with head coach Benni (McCarthy) has been a real pleasure. He asks mature questions and is always willing to take advice.

That for me shows the quality of a man who been there and done it as a player.”

Mike de Bruyn





Cape Argus

