’Quality player’ Siyanda Xulu turned down local offers for Israel move

DURBAN - Siyanda Xulu has penned a two-year deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv FC in Israel. His agent Paul Mitchell of Siyavuma Sports Agency confirmed the news in an interview with IOL Sport this morning. Xulu spent the last three seasons at Maritzburg United. He couldn't agree a new deal with the club, before opting to further his career in Israel. "Yes, Siyanda will be playing his football in Israel. It is confirmed. It's a two-year deal. The club has announced him," Mitchell stated. Xulu was also in the radar of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

"He hasn't travelled as yet, but will do in the next couple of days. I'm really very pleased for him because to get a move out of the country given the state of affairs globally, it is huge for a South African player,“ Mitchell added.

“We worked very hard on it. Siyanda has worked very hard at Maritzburg United over the last three seasons. We are really pleased for him."

At the early stage of his career, Xulu went on trials at Barcelona and Arsenal. Overseas, he plied his trade at FC Rostov in Russia.

"We all know that Siyanda is a quality player. It's been on going for quite some time. We've had interest locally and abroad. With this one, we've been discussing it for some time. Eventually, we got there,“ Mitchell said.

“The club spoke to Siyanda as well. They sold him their project. Obviously, it is a very decent place to leave as well. We've been talking for some time and the club spoke to him. Once he listened to what they were saying, he was willing to look at it.“

The 29-year-old burst in to scenes in 2009 at Mamelodi Sundowns. Before joining Maritzburg, he had stint at Kaizer Chiefs.

The KwaMashu-born defender walked away with the Defender of the Season gong at the Premier Soccer League awards.

@Minenhlecr7