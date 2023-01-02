Race for top eight heats up as DStv Premiership season approaches halfway stage

Johannesburg — With matches set to come thick and fast in the second round of the league, the 16 teams will have targets in mind, including top eight spots. Log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are already head and shoulders above the rest as they lead the pack with 31 points.

With SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay likely to complete the top five, the rest of the top eight spots are still up for grabs. Chippa United have been a surprise contender for a top eight spot, having finished the first half of the term sitting sixth after an impressive run. This came under administrator-turned-coach Morgan Mammila, who took over the reins from Daine Klate, who was tipped to be a hit at the club.

Mammila and his side will have a tough time consolidating their spot as they are in uncharted territory as they are used to being in the relegation zone. But it’s not only the Gqeberha-based side that will have to ensure that they pull their weight to book a spot in the 2023 MTN8. AmaZulu haven’t been convincing this season, despite being MTN8 finalists while current coach Romain Folz continues to chase his first win since arriving in the PSL.

But with the depth at their disposal, Usuthu cannot afford to relax in the second half of the season, especially with TS Galaxy breathing down their necks. The Tim Sukazi-owned club are eighth on the standings after getting back to winning ways in the opening game of the second half of the season. But like the two sides that are holding the sixth and seventh spots, Chippa and AmaZulu, they’ll have to work hard to finish in the top eight.

