Rakhale has other options lined up

Thabo Rakhale is in the last six months of his contract with Chippa United, and he does have other options if he doesn’t renew his deal with the club. Last week it emerged that Rakhale was on a list of players who are set to leave the Chilli Boys. The 30-year-old dribbling wizard, who joined Chippa from Orlando Pirates in 2018, has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs. “I can’t comment on Chiefs (being interested in Rakhale) but the only comment I can make is that we will sit down and plan the way forward. He does have options. “Obviously we can’t reveal those at this stage,” Rakhale’s agent Mandla Mthembu said.

Rakhale is unlikely to be at Chippa next season, but Mthembu couldn’t give a proper answer when asked whether or not his client was is still happy in Port Elizabeth.

“I can’t say if he will leave or stay. All I can say is that he will finish the season at Chippa United.

“That much I can confirm.

“What will happen beyond that, we are still going to sit down and discuss the way forward. He is left with three months now because it is April, May and June,” Mthembu added.

Rakhale was a household name during his stint with the Buccaneers until off-the-field problems hampered his progress and led to his departure from the Sea Robbers.

“He is under contract at Chippa, happy or not but he is still contracted to the club.

“He has got to honour that contract. I don’t want to get into that (whether he is happy or not). He is still a Chippa player and will continue to work hard,” Mthembu explained.

Mthembu went on to say that all is well between Rakhale and Chippa, after reports surfaced that he was sent packing along with Andile Mbenyane and Kurt Lentjies.

“We handled those things and they are out of the way.

“Everything is fine. He will be there until the end of the season,” Mthembu said.

It remains to be seen where Rakhale will end up next season. As it stands it is highly unlikely that he will return to Chippa in the new season.

He is clearly not happy at the club although his agent couldn’t confirm that, but you can clearly read between the lines.





The Mercury