Rakhale to swop Chippa for Chiefs?

DURBAN – Thabo Rakhale is set to leave Chippa United at the end of the season as his current contract with the Chilli Boys will expire in June and he is yet to sign a new deal Club chairman Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi has revealed that Rakhale declined their offer of a new deal and they are ready to let him go in a few months' time. "We placed an offer to Thabo Rakhale's agent (Mandla Mthembu) in January. They refused the terms we were offering them. Unfortunately, if he does leave, there's nothing we can do," Mpengesi said.

Rakhale joined the Chilli Boys in 2018 from Orlando Pirates. His skills made him a fan favourite during his time with the Buccaneers. The crowd appreciated his imaginative play and entertaining ball skills. But his troubles off the field led to his departure from Pirates.

“His situation will also depend on the coach. As a club we couldn’t match the conditions they proposed. They wanted more money,” Mpengesi added.

The dribbling wizard has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, but it remains to be seen whether Amakhosi will win the appeal against their two-year transfer ban. The ban was imposed after they were found to have not followed the right procedure in registering Malagasy midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana.

“We won’t stand in his way. We will allow him to go to a club where he will make more money. I don’t think that is at Chippa United. The economics of football doesn’t allow us,” Mpengesi explained.

Rakhale will end the season at Port Elizabeth with Chippa, but next season it likely that he is going back to Gauteng.

“If he leaves, I’ll give him my blessings. I’ve always done that. He is a boy that I like but unfortunately I can’t match his demands.” Mpengesi said.

Rakhale has started 21 PSL games for the Chilli Boys and has scored twice, while contributing three assists.

