Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele heads the ball away against Maritzburg United on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs won’t be in the market for a new right back anytime soon. The Amakhosi announced on Monday that they have locked in first-choice Ramahlwe Mphahlele and back-up Kgotso Moleko with two-year contract extensions.

Both players’ current deals were due to expire in June, with Mphahlele still having the option of another year.

“I’m happy that I extended the contract to remain at this great Club. It is now for me to repay the Club by winning trophies,” Mphahlele said on Chiefs’ Twitter account on Monday.

They both started in Chiefs’ 1-0 win over Maritzburg United on Saturday, with Moleko in central defence alongside Daniel Cardoso.

The victory, though, didn’t move Ernst Middendorp’s team up the Premiership log, as they remain in seventh on 35 points, one behind Polokwane City.

The Amakhosi are back in action on Friday night, when they travel to Mbombela Stadium to take on fifth-placed SuperSport United (8pm kickoff).

Player Updates



