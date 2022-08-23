Ramahlwe Mphahlele knows Kaizer Chiefs needed to cut their losses and let him go

Durban - Former Kaizer Chiefs man Mphahlele recently sealed his move to Kwazulu-Natal based club AmaZulu following his release from Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season. The 32-year-old defender was one of 12 players, the majority of them over the age of 30, released by Amakhosi as new head coach Arthur Zwane sought to take the club in a new direction.

Mphahlele was initially deemed to be one of few senior players to kept following a mass exodus at the Naturena-based club, however he was sent packing. Mphahlele feels Chiefs were justified in their decision considering numerous unsuccessful years with the same crop of players. "We had talks (with Chiefs), the plan was for me to stay a little longer at the club but there were talks of this revival and that they were trying to bring in youngsters.

"Honestly if you want to win trophies in football then you can't keep going in the same direction. I was there for six years and there was no trophies, they had to make a decision about not only me but (Daniel) Cardoso, Leonardo (Castro), Kearyn (Baccus), Bernard (Parker) ... they had to make a decision eventually and we have to accept the decision." The Glamour Boys currently have five players in their books aged 30 and above - Itumeleng Khune (35), Eric Matoho (32), Cole Alexander (33), Khama Billiat (32) and Phathutshedzo Nange (30), a clear sign of intent and direction by the club. The well-travelled Mphahlele signed for Usuthu a week before the beginning of 2022/23 campaign and has expressed his excitement about joining the club.

"Durban is a wonderful place to be, a really good environment for anyone that wants to play football. I've played with most of the guys here before so they have really helped me settle in as well," he said. "The team is also good, we have a purpose and we fight together, so for me that's the type of environment I want to be a part of, a team that's striving to win things." Having plied his trade for the likes of Moroka Swallows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs, Mphahlele has moved to dismiss any assumptions that his move to Usuthu was a decision based on the kind of influence he could have in the changeroom.

