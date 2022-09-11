Ramovic backs Buthelezi to get Bafana call-up despite goalkeeping blunder

Johannesburg — TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has backed Melusi Buthelezi to get a Bafana Bafana call-up despite his costly blunder against Orlando Pirates. Galaxy made a bright start to the campaign, going unbeaten in their first five league games, winning two matches and drawing three.

Story continues below Advertisement

That impressive run, though, was also propelled by the impressive exploits of goalkeeper Buthelezi who had kept clean sheets in all those matches. Buthelezi’s form had people talking, with many suggesting that he deserves a national team call-up. But it appears that got into his head or jinxed his run as he was finally beaten against Cape Town City as they lost 1-0 at home a fortnight ago.

The wheels came off at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night as he conceded two goals as they went down 2-0 to Pirates for back-to-back losses. To make matters worse, Lepasa secured his brace from a Buthelezi blunder as his fluke effort caught him napping and sailed into the top corner. However, knowing that Buthelezi has been the pillar of strength for his team in goal, Ramovic says he would not blame him for his "small" mistakes.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I won’t say anything against Melusi because he’s been playing unbelievably great since January. And everyone makes small mistakes,” Ramovic said. “Yes, he conceded an unlucky goal. But for me, he’s one of the best goalkeepers right now in South Africa. I think he deserves a Bafana call-up. “He played really well. And if someone judges him now, after one unlucky game, then he doesn’t understand anything about goalkeeping.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Buthelezi might get a chance to redeem himself before knowing his Bafana fate. The Fifa break begins next Monday, but most African teams will play friendlies after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers were postponed to March. Galaxy, though, will be eager to head into that break on a high note as they’ll be eager to return to winning ways against Richards Bay on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement