CAPE TOWN – Real Kings knocked out Mbombela United with a last-gasp 2-1 win in their Nedbank Cup Last 16 round match at the KaNyamazane Stadium, in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon after the teams were level-pegging at 1-all at halftime.
This National First Division (NFD) derby seemed headed for extra time but in the final seconds of three minutes of added injury time, super-sub Diego Brown banged the ball into the roof of the opposition's net after Mbombela failed to deal with a goalmouth cross from near the left corner flag.
The teams entered the fray without any form on record after each were on a five-match winless stretch in the NFD. The visiting Kings were the favourites because of their 8th place on the log as against Mbombela's lowly 15th slot.
Hosts Mbombela took the initiative from the outset and set off on early sorties into the Kings half. They did not create scoring chances, but they fired speculative long-range shots which were well off target.
Kings opened the scoring in the 15th minute through former Milano striker Lesvin Stoffels who latched on to lengthy upfield kick before unleashing an angled cracking drive after he shook off the attentions of the Mbombela defence (1-0).