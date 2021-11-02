Reality check for Kaizer Chiefs as Stellenbosch FC claim all three points in FNB Stadium clash

Durban – Stellenbosch FC’s dream start to the season continued as they continued their unbeaten run and recorded a historic first-ever win over Kaizer Chiefs in a 1-0 win at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening. Ashley Du Preez have Stellies the lead in the 37th minute after being found with a through ball. He produced a brilliant turn to deceive Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso, creating space for himself before striking the ball beyond the reach of Daniel Akpeyi in the Amakhosi goal.

Stellies started the game playing attacking football as Junior Mendieta forced Akpeyi into a comfortable save with a shot from 35 yards out. Bernard Parker who netted a brace for his team in their 2-1 win over SuperSport United last weekend spurned a good opportunity for his side in the fourth minute. Sifiso Hlanti sent in a cross towards the Stellies box which was missed by Parker. Just three minutes later, Daniel Cardoso missed a chance to give the Amakhosi the lead as Sage Stephens parried away a free-kick by Khama Billiat. After picking up the ball towards the back post, Cardoso sent his shot into the side netting.

Shortly after having taken the lead, Stellies had an opportunity to get a second as Jayden Adams sent the ball into the box where it was met by Stanley Dimgba but the Nigerian flicked his header straight to Akpeyi. Stellenbosch are so far one of the most improved sides in the league this season. To their credit, they played the second half with structure and did not look like a side that was about to concede even though they were playing against technically more superior opponents. Chiefs did try to push but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances as the Stellies defence absorbed most of their attacks. The in-form Dolly tried a volleyed shot from 30 yards out in the 70th minute but his shot was straight to Stephens.

Billiat nearly came close to drawing Chiefs level in the 85th minute as he struck a curled shot from just outside the box which was narrowly wide of the Stellenbosch goal. Stellenbosch have now extended their unbeaten run to 13 games and remains second in the standings. Chiefs will next be in action against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening while Stellenbosch next plays host to Golden Arrows at the Danie Craven Stadium.