Rejuvenated Rivaldo Coetzee happy to play in midfield

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Mamelodi Sundowns mifielder Rovaldo Coetzee is enjoying his football after a long injury layoff, and relishing his new role in the middle of the park. Coetzee made his name at the heart of defence for Ajax Cape Town, and earnd his first international cap at just 17, but his fledgling career hit a major road block when a move to Scottish giants Celtic fell through due to a previously undiagnosed injury in his foot. Celtic’s loss was Sundowns’ gain, and he moved to the Tshwane side in 2018/19 despite facing the prospect of an entire year on the sidelines. When he made his return to action last season, it wasn’t in the heart of defence where he was used, but in midfield, where he thrived as the Brazilians won a third straight league title. “When I joined the side, I knew what I was expecting and at the time, I was injured,” The Kakamas-born defender told the club’s website.

“I had to make sure I recovered properly so I could repay the faith that was shown to me by the president and the club, and now I am enjoying my football and winning trophies which is the reason why I joined the club in the first place,” the 24-year-old Coetzee said.

His transition from defender to midfield is something he found hard to take at first, but now says he’s open to play in any position required of him.

“When I was told that I would play in that position, I was not keen at first, but as a player at a big club you must be able to adjust and after the first game I played in that position, I enjoyed it. It was challenging but I had people around me that made sure I prosper.

“Now I enjoy the role and I have learned that as a player, whenever you are called upon to play a position, you must be able to adjust.”

IOL Sport