Relebohile Mofokeng late show helps Orlando Pirates sink Mamelodi Sundowns in Nedbank Cup final

Relebohile Mofokeng scored a brilliant late winner with basically the last kick of the game as Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to lift the Nedbank Cup. With the match deadlocked at 1-1 with seconds left on the clock, substitute Mofokeng got the ball inside the Sundowns box. He then nutmegged Bongani Zungu before poking the ball past Ronwen Williams to spark wild celebrations on the field and in the Mbombela Stadium stands.

The 19-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng, who earned his first Bafana Bafana call-up this past week, denied Sundowns a fifth league and cup double with the strike, but gave Pirates their 10th Nedbank Cup triumph. After a scoreless first half, in which Sundowns missed a penalty, Themba Zwane fired the league champions ahead in the 54th minute after Lucas Ribeiro turned on the style on the right flank before putting the ball on a platter for the Bafana Bafana veteran. Pirates drew level in the 74th minute after the referee awarded Bucs a rather soft penalty when Aubrey Modiba and Patrick Maswanganyi collided in the penalty area. Maswanganyi calmly converted from the spot.