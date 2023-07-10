Relegated Maritzburg United appoint Ziphozonke Dlangalala as their new head coach

Cape Town — Motsepe Foundation Championship newcomers Maritzburg United have appointed a former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Ziphozonke 'Zipho' Dlangalala as the club's new head coach.
Farouk Kadodia, the chairman of the Team of Choice, opted for Dlangalala to replace Fadlu Davids who has joined three-time CAF Champions League winners Raja Club Athletic as Josef Zinnbauer's assistant.
Dlangalala, a former South African national Uder-16 coach, has been given a year's contract and a mandate to guide the KwaZulu Natal outfit back to the PSL's Premiership ranks. The club was relegated at the end of last season. The club failed to make it past the season-ending promotion/relegation play-offs, which was won by Cape Town Spurs.
Maritzburg posted their statement in capital letters on their website, and it reads: 'Maritzburg United Football Club are pleased to announce the appointment of Ziphozonke Dlangalala (Zipho) as their new head coach.
'Zipho, as he is affectionately known, was the former assistant coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, assistant coach at Chippa United and head coach at Pretoria University.
'The appointment of Zipho comes after a swift recruitment process with several candidates having been shortlisted for the position.
'The board of directors believe that Zipho is the perfect candidate with the right pedigree to take the team in its challenge to bounce back to the PSL (DStv Premiership).
'A one-year contract has been finalised with a mandate to win promotion back to the PSL.'
Apart from Pirates, the well-travelled Dlangalala has also served in various capacities at TS Galaxy FC, University of Pretoria FC, Royal Eagles FC, Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns FC.
IOL Sport