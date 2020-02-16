CAPE TOWN – Absa Premiership basement dwellers Polokwane City finally found their scoring touch as they set about defeating Cape Town City 3-2 at the Pietersburg Stadium, Polokwane, on Sunday afternoon.
Coming into the match, Polokwane had suffered a 13th defeat in their last 15 league outings but when the game kicked off, they wasted little time in taking the game to their Cape Town visitors.
Polokwane's early intensity was hard to contain, and they managed two shots on goal in the opening eight minutes. In the 10th minute, they made the pressure count with Zimbabwean international midfielder Walter Musona scoring the opening goal (1-0).
Cape Town City's Edmilson Dove was next in on the scoring act after he rose well to head home from a goalmouth cross in the 19th minute (1-1).
Four minutes later, Polokwane came close to conceding a second goal but their goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe did well to deal with a shot from Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada.