Relegation-doomed Chippa United could capitalise on Kaizer Chiefs' iffy form

Cape Town - In the wake of their patchy form, Kaizer Chiefs' next two DStv Premiership matches may be their last chance to improve their position on the log because their remaining games will be against highly fancied teams. On Thursday, Chiefs play Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, and Swallows next Monday at their Soccer City fortress. Interestingly, both matches will be played on public holidays but there will be no chance to relax against these two relegations threatened sides.

Chippa and Swallows are languishing at the bottom of the standings in 14th and 15th place in the 16-team league. In their remaining two matches, Chiefs will play SuperSport United and Cape Town City and the form book suggests it will be wins for these two clubs. While Chiefs are dealing with last week's defeat against Sekhukhune United in Polokwane, Chippa has far bigger problems. Their Premier Division status is at stake and on current form they are headed for the drop to the First Division by the time the season ends in May.

The Chilli Boys, as the Nelson Mandela Bay-based side are nicknamed, have just been dumped out of the Nedbank Cup competition by Sekhukhune and in their last Premiership match they were handed a 3-1 thrashing by Marumo Gallants. These two defeats caused the boss Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi to be at his wit's end and he fired interim coach Siyabulela Gwambi.

It has been trigger-happy Mpengesi's way of dealing with frequent defeats, and the managerial merry-go-round continued when Lehlohonolo Seema, a former coach, answered the club's SOS call. Irrespective of Thursday’s outcome, it is going to take a miracle for the club to avoid relegation. @Herman_Gibbs