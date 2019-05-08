Mwape Musonda will be hoping history doesn't repeat itself. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Jackie Ledwaba walked away with the Castle Premiership Golden Boot gong and got relegated with Zulu Royals in 2003/04 and something similar might happen this season. Ledwaba netted 14 strikes for Usuthu but Royals finished at the basement of the table with 22 points after 30 games. They scored 30 goals and 14 of those were from Ledwaba.

The Premier Soccer League will end this weekend and what occurred 15 years ago might strike again, this time at Black Leopards.

Mwape Musonda is at the summit in the goalscoring chart. He has notched up 16 strikes so far this season. Gift Motupa of Bidvest Wits and Tshegofatso Mabasa are trailing him by seven goals.

Musonda is set to win the Golden Boot and follow the footsteps of other Zambian marksmen who received the accolade.

The late Denis Lota was imperious for Orlando Pirates in 1999/00. He netted 18 goals. Lota became the first player from Zambia to win the award.

Four seasons later, Collins Mbesuma was colossal for Kaizer Chiefs in their league triumph, netting 25 league goals. That is a PSL record.

Chris Katongo and James Chamanga are other Zambians who won the poacher’s gong. Katongo claimed it in 2006/07 and Chamanga the following season.

Musonda is on his way to join that list of elite strikers but will his goals be enough to save Leopards? They face Cape Town City at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

Leopards are second from the bottom of the table with 27 points after 29 games. They need points and hope that other results will go their way.

Leopards are in a relegation fight alongside Maritzburg United, Free State Stars, Chippa United and Baroka FC. Musonda needs to deliver the goods again to help his team avoid relegation on Saturday.

If they collect maximum points against the Citizens they will stay above Maritzburg and avoid direct relegation to the First Division.

If they finish second-bottom they will enter the play-offs against the second and third-placed finishers from the First Division.





The Star

