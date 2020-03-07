Relegation-threatened AmaZulu stun league leaders Kaizer Chiefs

JOHANNESBURG – It’s not over yet. Kaizer Chiefs know very well that they’ll have to grind out for results in their bid to win the Premiership title after having had a rollercoaster of results in their bid to consolidate their summit of the log standings. Fresh from defeating Orlando Pirates in the last league encounter, Amakhosi faithful believed that they are well on an en-route for the biggest prize in South African football, but they were left bemused as then rock-bottom team AmaZulu pulled off the unthinkable at FNB Stadium on Saturday night. The solitary strike by Bonginkosi Ntuli in the first half, not only did it give the basement dwellers AmaZulu a sigh of belief that they could very well avoid the chop – especially after coach Jozef Vukusic was suspended due to a string of poor results – but it gave the chasing a sense of confidence that they can close in at the top. Amakhosi are now seven points clear of second-placed and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two games in the hands after being involved in continental football in the last two weeks. The Brazilians though will now turn their focus on domestic football for the next two months especially after crashing out of the Caf Champions League on Saturday afternoon, losing to Al Ahly by 3-1 on aggregate.

But Chiefs here, who still remain at the top of the standings, fought the food fight. Amakhosi are known for their one route football – capitalising on set-pieces. But the Glamour rewrote the script of their game-plan, since the Lebogang Manyama solo effort against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby last week.

Not only did the Chiefs’ set-piece specialist prove a week ago that he can be influential through open but he undeniably gave as good as he got. Such that Chiefs didn’t hide their intentions of keeping a balance shape here tonight.

Chiefs’ coach, Ernst Middenorp, started with natural left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya on his role – replacing Reeve Frosler who had gone back to his right back role tonight as Kgotso Moleko was demoted on the bench – as the team kept its shape.

But it was new boy, January signee, Anthony Agay that was the focal point in the engine room. He was, after all, replacing the injured captain Willard Katsane, who suffered a calf muscle during the clash against Pirates.

For Agay, the Kenyan, this was no ordinary match. But instead he had to prove that his debut in Makhulong, three weeks ago, and last entrance in the Soweto derby was the pioneering stages of his Chiefs’ career as he starts on the new environment, was about getting to know his teammates.

Chiefs entrusted Agay – who was a link between the defence and attack - in the engine room. With captain, of the day, George Maluleka playing in his attack that allowed, Chiefs had to have more numbers going forward.

Those attacking options looked well and promising. But as Leonardo Castro placed his close-range shot, which was a one-on-one duel with goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha, after being teed up Manyama, who had made a solo run, Chiefs’ opportunities of scoring were looking dry.

Well that screwed up opportunities as that came back to haunt Amakhosi on the stroke of half-time. Against the run of play, defender Daniel Cardoso defended a high ball to Siyethemba Sitheba who gave a decisive pass to Talent Chawapiwa.

From thereon, the Zimbabwean did a little dummy, laying off the ball for Ntuli, who was unmarked and slotted past Daniel Akpeyi on his near post.

Soon after squandering an opportunity to equalise, Manyama put the easiest of tap-in wide after being set-up by Khama Billiat. But that seemed to give an oomph on AmaZulu who attacked in numbers but Sphesihle Maduna was the main culprit, failing to pounce on the easiest of chances.

The “Zulu Warriors” hung on for the win, ensuring that they won’t go down (to relegation) without a fight, while Chiefs were made to understand that the league race is still a marathon.

