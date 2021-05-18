Relegation-threatened Chippa United beaten by Bloemfontein Celtic in East London

CAPE TOWN – The relegation axe loomed larger than ever for Chippa United following their 2-1 defeat by Bloemfontein Celtic in their DStv Premiership clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium, East London, on Tuesday evening.

The defeat meant that Chippa remain marooned at the foot end of the standings in the relegation zone along with Black Leopards, who are on 19 points after 27 games. Chippa, after 28 matches, are on 25 games. Stellenbosch FC are one place above Chippa with 27 points after 28 games.

Celtic started like a house on fire and may have taken the lead in the opening minute, but they were denied by the crossbar, after fine inter-play by strikers Tebogo Potsane and Harris Tchilimbou. The enterprising start reduced Chippa's defence to onlookers as Tchilimbou's shot thundered off the crossbar.

Potsane had a chance to score a few minutes later, but his shot was held out by Chippa keeper Ismail Watenga. The Celtic defence found Potsane proved hard to contain, and he posed a problem whenever in possession.

After 20 minutes play, Celtic held the upper hand, and this was reflected by their 60% possession advantage.

Chippa managed to absorb the pressure by this time, and as the half wore on, they started reversing the flow of the game. They managed the opening goal seven minutes ahead of halftime through Mduduzi Sibeko. He unleashed a pile driver from outside the penalty through a packed goalmouth after a feed from Kurt Lentjies (1-0).

On the stroke of halftime, Celtic had a good case for a penalty after the ball looked like it struck the hand of Chippa central defender Sandile Mthethwa.

The opening minutes of the second half were a duplicate of the first, and Celtic skipper Ndumiso Mabena had a gilt-edged scoring chance. However, he miscued his shot in a one-on-one situation with Watenga, and the ball flew wide of the target.

Mabena fashioned another chance a few minutes later when he ran onto a pass out wide and shot powerfully from outside the opposition penalty area, but Watenga averted the danger.

However, there were signs that a Celtic was goal was imminent, but they had to wait until the 65th minute when they punished an instance of sloppy defence by Chippa. Celtic midfielder Neo Maema picked his spot from the edge of the penalty area and steered his curling shot high into the corner of the net for the equalizer.

There was more woe for Chippa 16 minutes from the end when Mabena scored as Celtic's pressure once more took its toll at the end.

@Herman_Gibbs

IOL Sport