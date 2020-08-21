Relegation-threatened Leopards shoot maximum points over Arrows

JOHANNESBURG - Mwape Musonda's brace earned maximum points for Black Leopards in their bid to avoid relegation as they moved up to 13th on the Premiership following their 2-1 win over Golden Arrows at Emirates Airline Park on Friday afternoon. Both teams appeared to be headed for a draw that would have been inspired by referee Cedric Muvhali but a terrific free-kick from Lifa Hlongwane that came off the upright and eventually tapped-in by Musonda gave Leopards the perfect ending. There were always high expectations that by match-day three players would be close to restoring their match-fitness after the long lay-off. But few had expected referees to be reviving some old antics – such as bad decisions especially without the pressure from the supporters. But whistle-blower Muvhali went against the script as he grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons in this match. His two controversial penalty decisions in the first half ensured that these two teams went into the interval level on 1 - 1. In the bigger scheme of things, this game didn’t produce any scoring opportunities in the first half with both sides keeping a calm approach in attack, while their respective defensive contingent didn’t have much to do in protecting their goalkeepers either.

Donald Makgetlwa of Black Leopards and Ntsako Makhubela of Golden Arrows during the match between Golden Arrows and Black Leopards at Emirates Airline Park on August 21, 2020 in Johannesburg. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/BackpagePix

However, in the 16th minute Muvhali turned on the heat, awarding Arrows the first penalty of the game after the ball unwittingly came off the elbow of Issac Masia who had his right arm very close to his upper body.

Granted that the rules say that a handball inside the 18-area from the defending team is a penalty but in Masia’s case Muvhali would have had an exception. But he greatly exaggerated the decision that he even cautioned Masia.

The decision stood and up stepped Knox Mutizwa who calmly slotted past King Ndlovu for his 12th league of the season to trail the league’s top goal scorer Gabadinho Mhango by two strikes. However, if you thought that decision was controversial, wait until you hear the second one.

Against the run of play, Leopards made inroads into Arrows’ penalty area as the ball got to Hlongwane whose cut-back came off the legs of a sliding Divine Lunga. The Limpopo-born referee mysteriously saw an irregularity from the duel as he decided to point to the spot kick.

Lidoda Duvha’s captain Mwape Musonda took the responsibility and equalised for his side before the interval, taking his league goals to seven this season.

Edwin Gyima of Black Leopards and Michael Gumede of Golden Arrows during the match between Golden Arrows and Black Leopards at Emirates Airline Park. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/BackpagePix

But after his second goal, and eighth of the league season, it was three goals in two matches for Musonda - having opened the scoring spree during their 3-2 win over Maritzburg United during the restart.

The second half, however, didn’t need a ‘Muvhali touch’ to bring some sparkle into the game as both sides created decent chances to grab the lead – in their bid to find the winner, which came late for Leopards.

Nkosinathi Sibisi came close to restoring his side the lead but his close-range header was saved by King Ndlovu. On the other side Hlongwane nearly got his first of the game but he couldn’t put his sliding header on target after a delivery from a corner-kick.

The last chance of the game for Arrows’ fell for Ntsako Makhubela but he also failed to put his glancing effort on target after some brilliant footwork to intercept the pass from Mutizwa.

Results:

Golden Arrows (1) (0)

Mutizwa (p) 17’

Black Leopards (1) (2)

Musonda (p) 27’ and 90 + 3'

