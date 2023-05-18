Relegation threatened Marumo Gallants, Chippa United have their fate in their hands

Johannesburg — Both Marumo Gallants and Chippa United will have to avoid defeat at all costs this weekend if they are to have any chance of avoiding relegation. The curtain falls on the Premiership on Saturday, while relegation is still a huge possibility for three teams: Marumo Gallants, Chippa and Maritzburg United.

The latter, though, bought themselves some breathing space during the week, holding champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw as they bagged an invaluable point. The Team of Choice’s draw in Tshwane meant that they reached the 30-point mark as they climbed up to 14th on the league standings — one point ahead of Marumo Gallants and Chippa respectively. But with both Marumo Gallants and Chippa having a better goal difference and a game in hand compared to Maritzburg, they still have their fate in their own hands.

All eyes will be on Marumo Gallants after they were knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals on Wednesday. Marumo Gallants’ interim coach Raymond Mdaka knows that they can't sulk, instead they have to focus on their visit to Swallows FC in Dobsonville on Saturday. “We were not thinking about that (game), instead we were focusing on this game. But now we’ll focus on another game that is supposed to be played (over the weekend),” Mdaka said.

Meanwhile, bottom-place dwellers Chippa will have home advantage when they welcome Golden Arrows to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. Chippa had continued with their streak of chopping and changing coaches without results this season, having appointed at least five bosses – Lehlohonolo Seema who is the current incumbent. But Seema, just like his predecessors, has found the going tough in the last three matches after the team lost 4-0 to TS Galaxy in the penultimate game of the season last week.

The journeyman didn’t mince his words to his players about the importance of saving their top flight status this week. “It’s a very tricky situation, but exciting because you don’t have to motivate anyone. If you make sure that you bring your A game as a team, you’ll reap the rewards,” Seema said. “There’s a lot at stake, especially jobs. It’s difficult out there. I was telling the players 'if you let this team do gown, for some of you, it will be the last time you kick a ball. God has blessed you with talent. There are only 16 teams in the PSL. But how many players are in the country'?

"We know the importance of this game, but we are putting ourselves under pressure.” And while a draw against Arrows, who are also fighting for a top-eight spot, could only see them finish 15th, Seema says they will take that as they would live to fight another day in the PSL promotion-relegation playoffs. “I don’t think it (Maritzburg’s draw) changes anything. After our loss against TS Galaxy, we knew what was expected of us – that moment we were occupying the playoff spot,” Seema said.

“I told the players the sooner we understand our situation the better. As things stand, we know that we have the playoff spot, so nothing has changed. “We are still going to say ‘we have to win our last game’ so that we can give ourselves a chance to go to the playoffs. I don’t even want to say we are going to be safe. We want to go to the playoffs.” @Mihlalibaleka