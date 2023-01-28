Resurgent Orlando Pirates’ beat Marumo Gallants for third win in a row

Cape Town — Resurgent Orlando Pirates scored their third consecutive win after defeating bottom-placed Marumo Gallants 2-0 in their DStv Premiership at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday night. Pirates scored a goal in each half with a reply and consolidated their fourth place on the standings. Gallants produced a brave performance but came away empty-handed and will remain marooned at the bottom of the log.

Pirates produced an impressive first half against a highly competitive Gallants outfit. Central to Pirates' grip on the match was that they enjoyed almost ceaseless control in midfield. However, they channelled most of their attacking sorties down the flanks, and that opened the way for the only first-half score just past the half-hour mark. Before their opening goal, Pirates winger Kabelo Dlamini threatened with a curling free-kick which flew marginally wide of the upright. Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo also had a crack at goal, but his parting shot was off-target.

A seemingly harmless throw-in provided Pirates with an opportunity to score as Gallants failed to spot the danger. Central striker Terrence Dzvukamanja who was a surprise inclusion in Pirates' starting XI, outstripped the defence out wide, and then off-loaded a neat cutback into Gallants' penalty area. Unmarked striker Monnapule Saleng, well up with play, ran in and produced a cracking shot to score his fourth goal for the season. Dzvukamanja's contribution certainly justified his inclusion in the run-on side.

Moments after Pirates took the 1-0 lead, Gallants stormed back into the match and came within a whisker of scoring, but desperate defence averted danger for the visiting Pirates. For the rest of the first half, Pirates were unable to build on their 56% possession advantage, but they also had to deal with the opposition's occasional counter-attacks. Gallants' press was less effective after they conceded the opening goal, but they did well to restrict the in-form Pirates from inflicting further damage.

In the closing stages of the first half, Pirates' goalmouth custodian Sipho Chaine averted danger when he gathered a strike from marksman Katlego Otladisa after he was set up by Ranga Chivaviro. The early second-half play produced an end-to-end encounter, and both teams created scoring chances, but none were converted. That all changed in the 68th minute when Gallants were blown up for a foul in the penalty box by referee Philangenkosi Khumalo . Former Gallants midfielder Ndlondlo was called up for the spot kick. He buried his shot, hard and low, in the corner of the nets to give Pirates a 2-0 lead.