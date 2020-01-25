Resurgent Pirates bag another win









Orlando Pirates' Vincent Pule celebrates with team-mates after scoring the winner during their Absa Premiership match against AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Another win. There was nothing really surprising as the Buccaneers closed off what has been a month of resurgence in style. On Saturday night, Orlando Pirates ensured that they amassed 13 points out of 15 in five matches as they closed off their monthly schedule with a win over AmaZulu at the Orlando Stadium, thanks to a solitary strike from Vincent Pule. This result pushed the Sea Robbers’ ship to fourth position on the Premiership standings following the breath of fresh air that has engulfed the team after the arrival of coach Josef Zinnbauer. Usuthu, meanwhile, remained at the basement of the standings following what has been an underwhelming outing under highly rated Jozef Vukusic. However, while there were positives such as Pirates keeping their second clean sheet in three matches, Gabadinho Mhango failed to get on the scoreboard for the first time in six matches. But he’d know better that all what was important was the three points.

There’s a sterner character about this Pirates’ teams, something that well favours them to score with almost every attack. Such that AmaZulu defence, which included goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha, had to be on their best behaviour for the better part of the night.

Pirates’ first real threat of the game was engineered by Pule who rattled the ball against the legs of Mbatha after having benefited from a through ball from Luvuyo Memela – as Pirates’ tested the waters from the outset.

Soon thereafter, the Buccaneers sent another foray into Usuthu’s half as Thembinkosi Lorch unleashed Mhango but the Malawian was obstructed by Tapelo Xoki as the home side won a set-piece in an enticing position.

The Premiership top goal scorer and Pirates’ marksman, who came to this encounter with 12 goals, dusted himself and stood over the set-piece but his effort came off the wall as Usuthu luckily held on for a clean sheet.

However, while Pirates’ forwards were somewhat making a nuisance of themselves to the visitors’ defence, their defence was having a nervy stanza as they battled to contain the on-form Bonginkosi Ntuli.

The bulky forward caused an unrest to Pirates’ back-four, easily holding and sailing past his markers as he held the ball for fellow striking partners Siphelele Magubane and Milos Lacny.

While Ntuli could hold up play, Magubane, the new acquisition from Golden Arrows, was a threat with long-range efforts but his usual clever left foot barely troubled Wayne Sandilands in goal.

Nonetheless, both teams went into the break on ducks. That was somewhat strange for Pirates’ coach Zinnbauer, who’s seen his team lead in the first half the last five matches.

But whatever Zinnbauer said to his charges during the half-time team talk yielded out instant results as the Buccaneers fully grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, thanks to a pin-point tap in by Pule who was teed up by Lorch against the run-of-play.

That was the breakthrough Pirates needed as the Ghost also found the voices and got behind the team, something that further propelled Zinnbauer’s men to look deadly with every break.

Such that they nearly got their second of the half after Pule let loose Memela which a delightful long-range through ball but the latter dragged his feet in picking up a spot as Mbatha had plenty of time to close the angle.

Mbatha and the upright came to Usuthu's rescue on numerous occasions, thereafter, ensuring that the score-line after full-time was a bit respectable.

IOL Sport