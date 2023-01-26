Johannesburg - Resurgent Sekhukhune United have nothing to lose as they make a short trip to Loftus Versfeld to play against runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. Sundowns will be looking to notch a record-extending 13th consecutive league win when they host Babina Noko. With a 19-point advantage over second place Richards Bay FC, Rhulani Mokwena’s Downs side are all but assured of winning a sixth consecutive league title.

Story continues below Advertisement

Brandon Truter’s side may not make things easy for Downs. They are the second-most in-form side in the league, only behind the league leaders themselves. Sekhukhune have won their last four successive games and are unbeaten in six games. Sekhukhune appear to be a shadow of the team that they were earlier in the season when they struggled for consistency, and looked as though they would make up the numbers in the relegation dogfight.

They head into the game against Downs in fifth place and are also just four points behind third place SuperSport United. Babina Noko centre-back Edwin Gyimah emphasised that his side are in “good shape”.

Story continues below Advertisement

WATCH: Burnley announce Lyle Foster signing in brilliant animated clip “People know how Sundowns are performing. They are in good form. We are also in good form and shape. We will stick to what the coaches say to us. It is about sticking to the plan and trying to improve ourselves. The supporters have stuck behind us. Even when we were down, they stuck behind us,” said Gyimah. Sekhukhune can also take heart from the fact that they held Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in August.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kaizer Chiefs’ horrible record against us makes them dangerous - Royal AM captain Samuel Manganyi That result remains the only time this season that Downs drew in the league. It is also one of only three league fixtures this season in which the league leaders have dropped points. @eshlinv