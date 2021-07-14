Rhulani Mokwena confirms Sundowns have started new season preparations

Masandawana will be preparing hard to secure a fifth consecutive Premiership title next season. They could be set to face stiff competition from last season’s runners-up AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs who will be aiming to come out all guns blazing next season.

“We started on the 5th and 6th July with players going through comprehensive medical assessments. This included the functioning of their systems other than the physiological functioning of the body. We had to check the functioning of their hearts as this is something that can be compromised due to the pandemic,” said Mokwena.

Mokwena confirmed that infield training and the induction of new players have taken place over the last week. The new players will be fully integrated into the first team practices and culture of the club over the next week.

“We try and incorporate them into the winning mentality and culture of the club. They will be aware of the detail behind the project. We audited the level from a technical perspective of where we are and where we want to be. This has been done via presentations. The players have been placed in groups and have presented to the team. At Sundowns, we depend a lot on video analysis to supplement the work we do on the training pitch. We do a lot of tactical and technical work to prepare ourselves,” said Mokwena.