Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has said that the key to his side dominating South African football has been their consistency. The Brazilians secured their fifth league title on the trot following their 0-0 draw with Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night. Downs were not even given much of a challenge en route to the title once again as their nearest rivals Royal AM were 13 points behind when they officially claimed the title.

“We’ve spoken a lot about trying to improve what we have done last season which we have done very well. We had a better season than what we had last season,” said Mokwena. Having already won the MTN 8 earlier in the season and now the league, Sundowns still have a chance to claim the treble as they travel to the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday to play against Royal AM in their Nedbank Cup semi-final clash. ℝ𝕖𝕔𝕠𝕣𝕕-𝕓𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕤, ℍ𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕪-𝕞𝕒𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕤



It's evident that they are significantly better than any other professional team in South Africa but their season won't exactly be deemed a success as they were eliminated from the CAF Champions League last weekend following a 3-2 aggregate defeat against Petro de Luanda in the quarter-finals.

They have dominated South African football for the best part of the last decade but have only won the Champions League once in that time, which was in 2016. “We would have liked to do better in the CAF Champions League but to amass the number of points we have with four games to go and the MTN 8 trophy which is something that eluded us was great. We have to go again for the Nedbank Cup and try to focus on that. The players have been incredible, the club has been extremely supportive and we can only build from here. Huge kudos and many congratulations to this magnificent football club,” said Mokwena. ALSO READ: Neo Maema urges Sundowns to brush off Champions League disappointment

Mokwena also paid tribute to fans of the club and the technical team for sticking by it through thick and thin. “Congratulations to the Masandawana family and the supporters. It’s good to wrap up the title with them together with us. Congratulations to the technical team. It’s been a very difficult season but we grafted and put in the hours. Congratulations to the entire management, the Motsepe family, the Chairman, President, board and everybody involved,” said Mokwena. One of the standout players for Downs this season was striker Peter Shalulile. The Namibian currently has 21 league goals and has become the first player to break the 20 goal barrier since Siyabonga Nomvethe did so 10-years-ago.

