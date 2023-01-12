Rhulani Mokwena: I am not the best coach, but the most hard working coach

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says he’s not the best coach in the top flight, but he’s the most hard-working individual you’ll find. After failing in his maiden head coaching role at Orlando Pirates, Mokwena returned to the top late last year when he was appointed Downs’ sole custodian.

Mokwena has won five league games on the trot since taking over as Sundowns claimed 10 successive wins. They extended their lead on top of the standings to 13 points clear of the second-placed SuperSport United who they will meet on Monday. Mokwena, who is still wet behind the ears in his head coaching duties, isn’t taking sole credit for their form, lauding the contribution of the entire team.

“I don’t like talking about myself, I really don’t. It’s one of the things that I try to refrain from,” Mokwena said during Downs’ media open day on Thursday. “Maybe, I’m even the least important part of this football club. For sure, even in a musical band or choir, you also have a tenor and base (in the group). “I said to the players yesterday, if you want to have the best music in a choir, these people are the best singers. And they are different types of singers.

“And that’s what we have. We have some of the best football players in the country and on the continent. But a lot goes into the preparations (as well).” Mokwena might be relatively new in the coaching space, but he’s received plaudits for his hard work from local and internationally renowned coaches. “At times, I listen a lot to what my colleagues say, and I agree with them. I am not the best coach, but the most hard working coach in this country,” he said.

