Rhulani Mokwena: I'm the first coach to see out Chippa United contract.

DURBAN - Chippa United have a bit of history of firing coaches in South African football, but Rhulani Mokwena is departing as a proud man having finished his contract with the club.

Mokwena joined the Chilli Boys in February on loan from Orlando Pirates. He only called the shots for one match against Bidvest Wits in an Absa Premiership tussle before the PSL was brought to a halt.

On Tuesday, Mokwena officially parted ways with Chippa.

“We only played one match, but there’s a lot of positives that one can take. That 0-0 draw was something that we were prepared to take as positive," Mokwena said.

"By default, it means I leave the club undefeated! I leave Chippa United as the first coach to finish his contract. I finished my stay without getting fired.