Rhulani Mokwena: I'm the first coach to see out Chippa United contract.
Mokwena joined the Chilli Boys in February on loan from Orlando Pirates. He only called the shots for one match against Bidvest Wits in an Absa Premiership tussle before the PSL was brought to a halt.
On Tuesday, Mokwena officially parted ways with Chippa.
“We only played one match, but there’s a lot of positives that one can take. That 0-0 draw was something that we were prepared to take as positive," Mokwena said.
"By default, it means I leave the club undefeated! I leave Chippa United as the first coach to finish his contract. I finished my stay without getting fired.
“Those are the positives. Beyond that is what we’ve done for the club and they will benefit in the future. We have an agreement with the high performance centre at Nelson Mandela Bay. We’ve set up a few good processes,” he added.
Mokwena was not prepared to speak about his future plans and Chippa have not announced who his replacement will be.